BCCI anti-graft officials speak to Shami's wife on his match-fixing link

Kolkata: Four officials of the Indian cricket board's anti-corruption wing on Saturday landed in Kolkata and spoke to beleaguered pacer Mohammad Shami's wife Hasin Jahan over allegations that the player was involved in match-fixing.

Sources said Hasin Jahan spent the larger part of the day at the city police headquarters Lal Bazar, where the ACU officials interacted with her on the issue.

"I was not present at Lal Bazar. But I have learnt that the Board of Control for Cricket in India officials spoke to her. She was at Lal Bazar for the major part of the day," Hasin Jahan's lawyer Zakir Hussain told IANS.