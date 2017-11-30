BCCI fined Rs 52 Cr, directed not to ban cricket leagues by non-members

New Delhi: Fair trade regulator Competition Commission of India (CCI) fined the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) over Rs 52 crore for anti-competitive conduct to enhance the commercial interest of Indian Premier League's (IPL) broadcasters.

The regulator in an order issued on Wednesday also directed the BCCI "not to place blanket restriction on organisation of professional domestic cricket league" by non-members.

"Earlier, the Commission vide its order dated 8th February, 2013 had imposed a penalty of Rs 52.24 crore on BCCI," the 44-page order read.

"Although, at present, the average of the relevant turnover for the last three financial years is slightly higher than the one which was considered by the Commission while passing the earlier order dated 8th February, 2013, the Commission prefers to maintain the penalty of Rs 52.24 crore, which comes to nearly 4.48 per cent of the average of the relevant turnover during the last three preceding financial years." As per the order, BCCI has been fined for its assurance to the broadcasters of the Indian Premier League (IPL) that it "shall not organise, sanction, recognise, or support another professional domestic Indian T20 competition that is competitive to IPL, for a sustained period of ten years". The CCI further said that the restriction was pursued to enhance the commercial interest of the bidders of IPL broadcasting rights and the consideration in turn received by BCCI. "BCCI shall not place blanket restriction on organisation of professional domestic cricket league or events by non-members. This shall, however, not preclude BCCI from stipulating conditions while framing or modifying relevant rules for approval or while granting specific approvals, that are necessary to serve the interest of the sport...," the order read. "Besides, BCCI shall take all possible measure(s) to ensure that competition is not impeded while preserving the objective of development of cricket in the country...." The CCI also directed the BCCI to file a report on the compliance of its directions within 60 days from the receipt of the order.