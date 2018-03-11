BCCI instructions awaited on Shami's status: Delhi Daredevils

With the participation of Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season is still uncertain, Delhi Daredevils CEO Hemant Dua said that they are yet to take a call regarding the cricketer as they were awaiting directions from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Speaking to ANI, Dua said that they are now waiting for BCCI's opinion about whether they should allow Shami to join their camp, which will start at the end of the month.

"We discussed the matter with the BCCI. We have a tri-party contract and the BCCI defines that contract. So we have discussed the issue with the BCCI and they have taken cognizance of it. Once we get an answer from them then we will take action according. We are waiting to be guided by the BCCI," Dua said.

Shami on Friday was charged under various non-bailable and bailable sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including section 498A, which amounts to cruelty to a woman by her husband or his relatives. The other charges recorded against Shami are under Section 307 - attempt to murder, Section 323 - punishment for voluntarily causing hurt, Section 376 - rape, Section 506 - criminal intimidation, Section 328 and Section 34.