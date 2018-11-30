BCCI invites applications for new women's team coach as under-fire Powar's term expires

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday invited application for the position of the head coach of the national women's cricket team as the term of the current coach, Ramesh Powar, expires today.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) would like to call upon interested candidates to apply for the position of 'Head Coach - Team India (Senior Women)," an official BCCI statement read.

The development comes at a time when the tussle between senior player Mithali Raj and Ramesh is at its peak. Recently, Mithali Raj, in a fiery letter to BCCI, had alleged coach Powar of "discriminatory" treatment. She had accused him of "humiliating" her and treating her partially.

Raj's omission from the Indian team for their semi-final clash against England in the recently-concluded Women's World T20 had also triggered a controversy prompting Powar to mention the reason behind dropping the ODI skipper from the crucial match in a detailed team performance report to BCCI. In his defence, Powar stated that Raj used to give "minimum inputs in the team meeting" and that she never uttered a "single word of appreciation" after the team finished on top of the table. He also accused her of putting individual interests above than that of the team. BCCI will be receiving the applications for the position of the head coach of the women's team on December 14.