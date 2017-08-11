BCCI is not above God, says angry Sreesanth

C mon @bcci this is worst u can do to anyone that too who is proven innocent not just once but again and again- know why u doing this?

-the board is firm on its zero tolerance policy on corruption and match-fixing,-he added.@bcci office?? Then what about csk and Rajasthan? -Sreesanth (@sreesanth36) August 11, 2017

Sreesanth was banned for life by the BCCI for his alleged role in the IPL spot-fixing in 2013. Last Monday, a single judge bench of the Kerala High Court had passed an order that the bowler's life ban be lifted.

However, the BCCI is firm on its stand that they will not allow the speedster to make an immediate comeback.

Sreesanth has played 27 Tests, 53 ODIs and 10 T20 internationals for India with his last international appearance being in August 2011.

Bollywood Debut

Despite making claims that he will be making a strong comeback, Sreesanth is all set for his Bollywood debut in Aksar 2.

"Thankful to God for all the good things in life. I am so glad to be part of Aksar2 and I’m very confident it will be appreciated by the audience. A big thank you to all those who supported me during the worst phase of my cricketing career as well as now since the ban against me playing the game again has been lifted, I believe there are many opportunities in store. Need all the love, support and encouragement always," he said.

The BCCI might have closed the doors, but Bollywood has welcomed the tainted cricketer.