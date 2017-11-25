BCCI likely to revoke RCA ban on Dec 11

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is likely to revoke suspension of the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) on December 11.

Talking to media here, BCCI Acting President C K Khanna said, "There's going to be a BCCI SGM (Special General Meeting) on December 11 in Delhi with the agenda to revoke suspension of the RCA."

The RCA was suspended by BCCI in May 2014 when ex-IPL Commissioner Lalit Modi was re-elected as the president.

The elections were held again under the supervision of the High Court and Congress leader C P Joshi was declared the president in June this year, defeating Modi's son Ruchir.

The cricket affairs of RCA are being looked after by the BCCI since 2014. The state's first-class team has been playing under the name Team Rajasthan. Khanna also said that the BCCI has asked the RCA to withdraw all pending cases and not to involve the BCCI in any case. "We've asked them (RCA) to withdraw all pending cases and not involve BCCI in any case. We requested them to work together in the interest of the RCA," Khanna said. The RCA had filed a suit against its suspension by the BCCI. The Supreme Court appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) has already dissolved the adhoc committee that was constituted to run the affairs in Rajasthan cricket. This paves the way of revoking the ban.