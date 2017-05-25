BCCI miffed with Kumble, hunts for new coach

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has begun the hunt for a new coach for the Indian national team as current coach Anil Kumble's contract comes to an end with the Champions Trophy.

Kumble won't be given an extension as there are indications that the board is keen on getting a fresh face as it is not happy with Kumble's open approach.

"The process has been initiated since the term of the current coach, Mr Anil Kumble concludes with the Champions trophy. Present Head Coach, Mr. Anil Kumble will be a direct entry for the process." BCCI said in a statement.

Earlier, a news website quoted senior BCCI official expressing the board's displeasure over Kumble continuing as chief coach. "I don’t think he is headed in the right direction. We are not against people voicing their opinion. But yes, there is a way and a protocol that needs to be followed everywhere and it is no different here. You can always confide in people you trust. But to knock at the doors of people who are influential is setting a very wrong precedent, more so, when matters do not involve them. It is only right to speak to the Board when matters concern the day-to-day functioning of BCCI," a senior BCCI official told the website. "The BCCI is not happy with Kumble, period. I don’t think we need to speak any further on this," he added. Kumble has been a vocal supporter of fee hike for players and had also proposed for a huge 150% hike for Grade A players in the Central Contracts. "To ensure a fair and completely transparent process, a nominee of the Committee of Administrators (CoA) will oversee the entire process along with the Cricket Advisory Committee," a statement released by the BCCI read. "The BCCI's three-member Cricket Advisory Committee comprising Mr. Sachin Tendulkar, Mr. Sourav Ganguly and Mr. VVS Laxman will conduct interviews and seek presentations to select the best possible candidate to guide the team and take Indian Cricket forward," said BCCI.