BCCI prepones IPL 2019 playoffs timings

New Delhi: The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) on Saturday decided that the playoffs of the 12th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) will start from 7.30 p.m. instead of the scheduled 8 p.m. start.

The 11th edition of the cash-rich league had seen the playoff games beginning at 7 p.m.

Speaking to IANS, a BCCI executive said that dew will be an important factor down south while the host broadcasters, Star Sports, had already requested for an early start as the playoffs will be followed by an elaborate presentation ceremony.

"We have the playoffs in the south where dew is a huge factor. Also, Star had written to us to prepone the timings. If you realise, there is the case of an extended presentation ceremony after the playoffs. Keeping all this in mind, it was felt that we should bring it forward," the official said.