BCCI reschedules domestic calendar owing to dearth of umpires

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) rescheduled elimination and round-robin matches of domestic Cooch Behar Trophy tournament, and senior women's one-day tourney in the wake of non-availability of umpires.

In a letter, issued by BCCI general manager (GM) of operations Syed Saba Karim to all its affiliated units, on Wednesday, the national cricket body conveyed that the calendar has been pushed ahead by a month in case of Cooch Behar and by a couple of days in case of women's championship.

The units include the newly-accredited state teams of Uttarakhand, Mizoram and Puducherry. Karim stated, in the letter, that non-availability of umpires is the reason for the reshuffling of schedule. The third round matches of Cooch Behar Trophy, which were earlier slated to be held from December 17 to 20 have been revised to January 21 to 24. The elimination matches of the same tournament have been shifted from January 29, 2019, to February 18, 2019. The senior women's one-day elimination encounters will be held from December 26 to 31 instead of December 24 to 29. Karim has asked the other affiliated cricket boards to make the arrangements likewise. Cooch Behar is an annual four-day tournament played between the Under-19 men's Ranji teams, except for services.