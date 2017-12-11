BCCI revokes ban on Rajasthan Cricket Association

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday, in what may be considered as a big move, decided to revoke its long-standing ban on the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA).

BCCI acting president CK Khanna has confirmed the suspension on RCA was revoked in the board's Special General Meeting (SGM).

The RCA was suspended by the BCCI in May 2014 when former Indian Premier League (IPL) commissioner Lalit Modi was re-elected as the president.

The elections were held again under the supervision of the High Court and Congress leader CP Joshi was declared the president in June this year, defeating Modi's son Ruchir.

Since its suspension in 2014, RCA's cricket affairs were being looked after by the BCCI. Consequently, the RCA had filed a suit against its suspension by BCCI, to which the board had asked the association to withdraw all pending cases and to not involve the cricket board in any case. Meanwhile, no international cricket match has been held in Rajasthan since then and even the IPL matches were shifted out of Jaipur, which is the home of Rajasthan Royals. The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) has already dissolved the adhoc committee that was constituted to run the affairs in Rajasthan cricket. This paved the way for revoking the ban. Stay updated on the go with Sify Live Scores App. Click here to download it for your device