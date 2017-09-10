BCCI should buy aircraft for Team India: Kapil Dev

In order to save time and lessen the burden of constant traveling, former India captain Kapil Dev has suggested that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) should buy its own plane. The 1983 World Cup winning skipper said that the cash rich board can easily afford a plane and that it will help "make life easier for Team India".

"Now that BCCI is making good money, it should have its own plane. It will save a lot of time and make life easier for Team India. The board can afford it. They should have done it five years ago," Kapil told TOI.

Kapil further went on to add that he would love to see some of the Indian cricketers buying their personal jets in the days to come.

Top golfers in the United States travel in their private planes and Kapil citing an example of that said that he can't see why top Indian cricketers can't buy their personal aircraft for travel.

"I would also love to see some cricketers buying their own aircraft in the days to come. In the US, top golfers have their own planes. I don't see any reason why our players can't buy it as it will save them a lot of time. I also believe that if BCCI owns planes, the players will get enough rest between matches. I am sure BCCI can also afford the parking charges," he said.

According to data, an Airbus A318 which can carry up to 132 passengers will cost around 75.9 million USD (INR 500 crore).

The 58-year-old legendary all-rounder also stated that the board should allow Indian cricketers to play in T20 leagues across the world.

"This is the reason why a players' association is important. I completely agree with BCCI that if a player is contracted, he will have to obey BCCI. But if they are contracted, the Indian players should be allowed to play all over the world," said Kapil.

Kapil, who is part of the four-member committee that will help in the formation of a players' association as per the guidelines of the Justice Lodha panel stressed on the fact that no one can stop a cricketer from earning.

"That is why a players' association is needed, to speak to those players to make them play in other T20 leagues. You need to educate the players and release them as and when required. You can't own a cricketer."