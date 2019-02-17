'BCCI should donate Rs 5 crore for Pulwama martyrs' families'

New Delhi: Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) acting President CK Khanna on Sunday appealed Committee of Administrators (CoA) chief Vinod Rai to contribute at least Rs 5 crore to the families of CRPF troopers who lost their lives in Pulwama terror attack.

"I have written to the CoA proposing at least Rs 5 crore for the families of the Pulwama terror attack martyrs," Khanna told IANS over phone. It should be done through appropriate government agencies, he added.

Khanna also proposed to observe a two-minute silence during the series opening Twenty20 International match between India and Australia at Visakhapatnam on February 24 besides the inauguration ceremony of the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL).

Earlier on Saturday, Irani Cup champions Vidarbha donated the entire prize money to the families of the martyrs. Former India opener Virender Sehwag announced to take care of education of martyrs' children at his 'Sehwag Intrernational School'. "We are saddened and join fellow Indian citizens in condemning the Pulwama terror attack. Our heartfelt condolences to families of martyrs," Khanna wrote in his letter. On February 14, 40 CRPF personnel were martyred after a suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden SUV into the bus carrying the troopers in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir.