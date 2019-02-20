'BCCI should take unprecedented stand on India-Pak cricket'

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) should take an "unprecedented stand" with regard to India-Pakistan cricketing matters, a top BCCI official told ANI on condition of anonymity.

The official also said there should be no hasty decision taken on India’s World Cup clash against Pakistan.

“BCCI should take this opportunity to take an unprecedented stand and tell Imran Khan, who is first a cricketer and then a prime minister, to sort their own internal issues or it’ll become impossible to maintain sporting ties not only bilaterally but also internationally,” the official said.“For World Cup, there are many things involved India should not take a hasty decision.”

Earlier in the day, another BCCI official had said that the World Cup match between India and Pakistan "will not take place if the Indian government is against it." In response to this, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said any decision on cricketing matters of India and Pakistan will be taken collectively by the BCCI, central government and security establishments. “The people from the cricket board, government, and security establishment will decide on it. I have nothing to say but we should respect the sentiments of those who are against this,” Prasad told ANI. As many as 40 CRPF personnel were killed in a terror attack carried out by Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) on February 14. In the wake of the Pulwama attack, demands are being made from various corners of the country to boycott the World Cup match against Pakistan.