Being with Indian Test squad has enhanced my confidence: Hanuma Vihari

Indian middle-order batsman Hanuma Vihari believes that being part of the Test side has enhanced his confidence.

The 25-year-old, who notched a half-century on his debut at the Oval in September last year, was part of India’s historic Test series victory in and against Australia.

Vihari returned to domestic circuit and scored 114 and an unbeaten 180 for Rest of India against Vidarbha in the Irani Cup in Nagpur.

"Being with the Test team increased my confidence levels. Once you know you belong to the highest levels, you have the confidence of dominating domestic cricket in a way,” ESPNCricinfo quoted Vihari, as saying.

"Playing with the Indian Test side has taught me that you have to be decisive with your footwork, especially, with your defence. If you have confidence in your defence, then you can play shots accordingly. You can select which shot you want to play according to the ball. But first of all, you need to trust your defence," he said. In spite of cementing his position in the Test squad, Vihari said domestic cricket would always be a priority. "Domestic cricket has always been my grassroots. I have always known that I can score runs consistently in domestic cricket. I do not take my domestic cricket lightly. I play with the same intensity as international cricket,” Vihari said.