Ben Stokes likely to miss Lord's Test against India

London: Controversial English all-rounder Ben Stokes could miss the Lord's Test match against India after his trial date for a brawl was set for August 6 at the Bristol Crown Court.

Stokes, who is currently on tour with England in New Zealand, appeared in court by video link on Monday to confirm his identity and enter his not guilty plea in the case related to a Bristol nightclub scuffle.

The trial date has been set for August 6, which clashes with England's second Test against India from August 9 at Lord's. The trial is expected to last between five to seven days.

India are set to tour England for five Tests, three ODIs and as many T20Is. The Test series starts from August 1 at Edgbaston. Also charged in the case are two men, Ryan Ali and Ryan Hale, who like Stokes pleaded not guilty on the grounds of "self-defence and defence of another". Stokes returned to England's set up for the limited-overs leg of their tour of New Zealand, scoring 141 runs and taking five wickets in the 3-2 ODI series win.