'Ben Stokes will be sorely missed by Supergiant'

The Maharashtra Derby will decide who gets first to the finals of the Vivo IPL 2017. While Mumbai Indians claimed their top position with an emphatic win over the Kolkata Knight Riders, the Pune team played some exceptional cricket to secure the second place. The manner in which they dismissed the Kings XI Punjab’s challenge is something that the Mumbai team will have taken note of. It was a top class performance with the ball and in the field by the Pune team and then the batsmen simply coasted to the target set without any trouble at all.

In their two previous encounters of the Maharashtra Derby at the league stage the Pune team won both times and so will be confident that they can do it again. However, they will be without their talismanic player Ben Stokes who has had such a terrific impact on the game that he will be sorely missed. His energy, his commitment and his sheer skills meant that the Pune team looked so different from the last season where they propped the bottom up. Seldom does one player make such a difference to a team and Stokes did that. Cricket is a team game but there are certain players who can make it look like it’s just them versus the opposition. Till they are at the crease or having a ball in their hands the opposition cannot and will not rest easy. Kapil Dev, Ian Botham, Javed Miandad, Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara and AB de Villiers, Virat Kohli are few such players who come to mind easily and now there is Ben Stokes. One is certain that if the Pune owners could entice him to stay back with the same fee as a bonus they would have done so but he is contractually committed to his country and as always the country should come first before a club or a franchise.

Mumbai showed its confidence in its bench strength by making as many as six changes to its playing eleven against Kolkata and still won comfortably. What they will be most pleased about is the form shown by Ambati Rayudu in his comeback game after having suffered an injury earlier. Rayudu is an experienced hand and the way he built his innings and raised the tempo of his game was terrific.

The beauty of this particular match is that both teams know that even if they lose they can still make it to the final since they get to play the winners of the Kolkata and Hyderabad game. That’s why both can go out fearlessly and give the spectators a thoroughly entertaining time.

