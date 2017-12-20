Bengaluru to host IPL auction in January

New Delhi: The Indian Premier League (IPL) auction will be held on January 27 and 28 in Bengaluru, a senior BCCI official confirmed here on Tuesday.

"Yes, the auction will be held in Bengaluru on January 27 and 28, where most of the capped players will be up for sale," the official told IANS.

This year's auction will see the return of Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals after completing their two-year ban from the cash-rich tournament.

The auction will also see teams having an increased budget of Rs 80 crore from the previous Rs 66 crore.

In all five players can be secured by a franchise, which includes three Right to Match cards or three retained.