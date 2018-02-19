Bhuvi's fifer seals victory for India in Jo'burg T20I

Scorecard: IND vs SA, 1st T20I | Schedule & Complete Results

Bhuvneshwar Kumar on Sunday claimed a five wicket haul at the New Wanderers Stadium and helped India win the first T20 International against South Africa by 28 runs.

Having being sent into bat, the Indian team looked comfortable and confident with opener Shikhar Dhawan smashing 72 off 39 balls.

Skipper Virat Kohli chipped in with a quick 26 and Manish Pandey scored 29, taking the Indian team total to 203 for five wickets in 20 overs.

Junior Dala picked up two wickets, while Chris Morris, Tabraiz Shamsi, and Andile Phehlukwayo scalped one each.

The hosts came close with a powerful performance by opener Reeza Hendricks, who scored his maiden T20I fifty. His 70-run knock included eight fours and one six.

Farhaan Behardien chipped in with a late 39 off 27 balls. He, however, was dismissed off Yuzvendra Chahal's final ball.

Jaydev Unadkat, Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal claimed one wicket each.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who claimed a T20I best of 5 for 24, was declared the man of the match. Kumar also became the second Indian to pick up a five-fer in a T20I.

Yuzvendra Chahal had claimed six wickets against England on February 1, 2017 in Bengaluru.

India now lead the three match T20I series 1-0.

Meanwhile, South African batsman AB de Villiers has been ruled out of the series, owing to an injured left knee.

The second T20Is will be played on February 21 in Centurion.

