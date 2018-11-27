Birthday wishes pour in for Suresh Raina

Birthday wishes poured in for Indian cricketer Suresh Raina from across the cricketing fraternity as the attacking left-hander turns 32 today.

From the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to master blaster Sachin Tendulkar, a number of people took to Twitter to bestow good wishes on Raina on his special day.

"A bundle of energy and a live wire on the field. Here's wishing @ImRaina a happy and cheerful birthday," the BCCI tweeted.

Tendulkar posted a picture from Raina's last birthday and wrote, "Fond memories of your birthday lunch last year, @ImRaina. Wishing you a very happy birthday and a blissful year ahead."

Virender Sehwag also wished Raina a "lifetime of happiness" "Listening to "Raina Beeti Jaaye" , Shaam na aaaaaye . Same happens when @ImRaina is in full flow with the bat, feel like shaam na aaye. Wish you luck and happiness. #HappyBirthdayRaina," Sehwag wrote. "Wishing you lots of success, happiness and love @ImRaina . #HappyBirthdaySureshRaina!" cricketing stalwart VVS Laxman tweeted. Raina, who clears the field with a swashbuckling flourish when at the top of his game, scored a 33-run over to pacer Parvinder Awana of Kings XI Punjab in 2014, which is the second most expensive over in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL) after Chris Gayle's 37 runs to Prasanth Parameswaran in 2011.