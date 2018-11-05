Birthday wishes pour in for Virat Kohli

Heartfelt warm birthday wishes showered for the Indian skipper Virat Kohli from across the cricketing fraternity as the milestone-man turned 30 today.

From legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar to stalwarts of the sport like VVS Laxman and Virender Sehwag, everyone took to their Twitter handles to share wishes to Kohli on his special day.

"Wishing you a lot of success and happiness in the year ahead. Happy Birthday, @imvkohli!" Tendulkar tweeted.

Considered as one of the greatest batsmen in the world, Kohli shattered a remarkable record set by Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar smashing fastest 10,000 runs in his 205th innings in the recently-concluded five-match ODI series against West Indies.

Posting a picture with Kohli, former cricketer Mohammad Kaif wrote, "With a magic stick in his hand, he brings us all to a standstill. A man who is redefining consistency and hunger to do well, wish you the very best times ahead @imVkohli and have a #HappyBirthdayVirat." Most destructive batsmen of all time Virender Sehwag wished Kohli a year filled with runs. "On this Dhanteras, wish you a year that is again filled with Runteras. #HappyBirthdayVirat," Sehwag wrote. Kohli had received Arjuna Award in 2013, Padma Shri in 2017 and Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna earlier this year.