BJP likely to rope in Dhoni and Gambhir for 2019 elections

Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) is trying to rope in star cricketers, Gautam Gambhir and MS Dhoni for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. BJP is keen on having the duo on board to contest the Lok Sabha elections on the saffron party ticket. The ruling party wants to cash in on the popularity and respect these two cricketers get throughout the country, and add more glamour to their list of candidates. According to a report in the New Indian Express, BJP is also trying to rope in Bollywood celebrities like Ajay Devgan and others for its 2019 campaign.

If Gambhir joins BJP then it is inevitable that he will contest the election from his home state Delhi as there are negative reports about Meenakshi Lekhi, who is one of the incumbent Delhi MPs.

A senior BJP leader as quoted by The Sunday Guardian said, “Reports from the ground about Meenakshi Lekhi are not good. People from her constituency are not happy with her work and the party leadership has decided that she will not be repeated this time as a candidate from New Delhi. Gautam Gambhir, in most likelihood, will be the party’s candidate from the same seat. He has wide acceptability and is known for his social work. He is a Delhiite and will do his best for the people of Delhi.” As far as Dhoni's seat is concerned, no one knows where he fits because his popularity's base is very well spread as he enjoys popularity deep down in south too. "Both players have wide acceptability, respect, and credibility across the country and are regarded as leaders by all sections of society. They are not only leaders from their respective states but also leaders of the country. Dhoni is currently the captain of the Chennai Super Kings team playing at the IPL (Indian Premier League) and thus has reach and mass base even in the southern parts of India. Both these players joining the party will be an asset for us,” the BJP leader, had earlier quoted.