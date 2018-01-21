Blind Cricket World Cup: Tendulkar salutes Team India for winning title

Sharjah: Defending champions India beat Pakistan by two wickets in the final of the 5th ODI Blind Cricket World Cup at the Sharjah Stadium here on Saturday.
Pakistan put up 307 for 8 in 40 overs. Badar Muni scored 57 in 61 balls. Risayat Khan's 48 in 38 balls and skipper Nisar Ali quick 47 were the highlights of Pakistan innings. Deepak Malik and Rambir took two wickets each and Sunil Ramesh took one.
During the chase, Sunil Ramesh's scintillating 93 runs in 67 balls and skipper Ajay Reddy's 62 in 60 balls guided India to win with a over to spare.
Prakash and Venkatesh opened in grand style and gave India a flying start. They managed the scoring rate at 10 per over. Venkatesh scored 35 in 32 balls, while Prakash scored 44 in 42 balls.
Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar saluted the champions as congratulatory messages started pouring in.
Jahan chah wahan raah... As they rightly say, Determination will get you through everything. A big salute to our entire team. Hearty congratulations on winning the #BlindCricketWorldCup. #TeamIndiapic.twitter.com/y9wfRH1JEP-sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 20, 2018
Congratulations Bhaaiyon. So very proud of you for winning the finals again and beating Pakistan. May you continue to shine and light our hopes. #BlindCricketWorldCup pic.twitter.com/32sATClb1k-Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 20, 2018
Congratulations to indian cricket team for winning the #BlindCricketWorldCup beating Pakistan. You all have made India proud. Jai hind-Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) January 20, 2018
One of my SandArt at Puribeach . pic.twitter.com/b2xPXtyxtg
Extremely happy, proud and most of all.. really inspired! Many congratulations #TeamIndia- on winning the #BlindCricketWorldCup. #MaukaMauka pic.twitter.com/xIdRkGVXoI-Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) January 20, 2018
When determination meets dedication this happens. Big congratulations to Indian Team for beating Pakistan in the #BlindCricketWorldCup pic.twitter.com/J5iQRtWA0H- Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) January 20, 2018
Fantastic performance boys. That's sheer determination for you. Awesome #BlindCricketWorldCup #India pic.twitter.com/696CGnRShc-Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) January 20, 2018
Extremely happy and proud of the Indian Cricket Team for winning the World Cup!#BlindCricketWorldCup pic.twitter.com/vYGnH69xdh- Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) January 20, 2018
Congratulations #TeamIndia on winning the #BlindCricketWorldCup!! The whole nation is extremely proud & inspired! Well played! #INDvsPak pic.twitter.com/1E20wC9yTI-Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) January 20, 2018
Our boys make us proud again. Wonderful to beat Pakistan and win the finals. Proud of the wonderful group @blind_cricket #BlindCricketWorldCup pic.twitter.com/qR8StJvXIY-Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) January 20, 2018
PM @narendramodi warmly congratulated the Indian cricket team on winning's spectacular and historic way the #BlindCricketWorldCup 2018. pic.twitter.com/PkeCyEhWA7-Narendra Modi Office (@namo_office) January 20, 2018