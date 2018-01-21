Blind Cricket World Cup: Tendulkar salutes Team India for winning title

Sharjah: Defending champions India beat Pakistan by two wickets in the final of the 5th ODI Blind Cricket World Cup at the Sharjah Stadium here on Saturday.

Pakistan put up 307 for 8 in 40 overs. Badar Muni scored 57 in 61 balls. Risayat Khan's 48 in 38 balls and skipper Nisar Ali quick 47 were the highlights of Pakistan innings. Deepak Malik and Rambir took two wickets each and Sunil Ramesh took one.

During the chase, Sunil Ramesh's scintillating 93 runs in 67 balls and skipper Ajay Reddy's 62 in 60 balls guided India to win with a over to spare.