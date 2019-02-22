Boycotting Pakistan equivalent to surrendering: Shashi Tharoor on India-Pak WC match

"We should not make cricket a substitute for other actions that our government should be able to take," opined Congress leader Shashi Tharoor after tension Escalated between India and Pakistan amid uncertainty over upcoming World Cup Match.

This statement from Tharoor came just ahead of the Supreme Court (SC)-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA)’s a crucial decision on whether India should play Pakistan in the 2019 ICC World Cup in the wake of Pulwama terror attack.

In an exclusive interview to ANI, the Congress leader also reminded the nation that two countries played the World Cup even at the height of Kargil war.

"In 1999 Kargil War, India played Pakistan in the cricket World Cup and won. To forfeit the match this year would not just cost two points: it would be worse than a surrender since it would be defeat without a fight." Pulwama attack in which 40 Central Police Reserve Force (CRPF) personnel lost their lives, cast a shadow on the match between India and Pakistan which is scheduled for June 16 this year. Several leaders from within the country have called for a boycott in order to isolate Pakistan at international platforms in various areas including sports.