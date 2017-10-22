Brewster hat-trick in England win; Mali down Ghana in U-17 World Cup quarters

Fatorda: England thrashed the US 4-1 in their quarter-final clash of the FIFA U-17 World Cup here on Saturday.

Rhian Brewster (11th, 14th, 90+6 minutes) grabbed a hattrick for England while Gibbs White (64th) completed the tally.

Josh Sargent got a consolation goal for the US in the 72nd minute.

Guwahati: Elsewhere, Mali won the battle of west African giants, beating Ghana 2-1 in a bruising quarter-final.

Hadji Drame (15th minute) and Djemoussa Traore (61st) struck once in each half for Mali while Kudus Mohammed (70th) replied for Ghana through a penalty. It was a replay of the CAF U-17 Africa Cup of Nations final in Gabon earlier this year where Mali defeated Ghana 1-0 to win the continental title. Mali maintained their dominance over their fancied rivals in a fast paced, physical encounter in pouring rain at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium. Stay updated on the go with Sify Live Scores App. Click here to download it for your device