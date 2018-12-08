Bumrah tips Ashwin to shine in fourth innings

Adelaide: Seeing off-spinner Nathan Lyon make the most of the rough patches during the ongoing third day of the Indian second innings, India pacer Jasprit Bumrah said Ravichandran Ashwin will have a greater role to play during Australian's second essay.

"Ashwin will obviously play a more crucial now role because with the rough, we saw Nathan Lyon using the rough to his advantage. He is an experienced bowler and knows what he has to do. So he will probably work on it and he will play a crucial role for sure," Bumrah said at the end of the third day's play here.

India are 166 runs ahead with seven wickets in hand and two days of play left.

"We were trying to figure out the lengths that are useful over here. In South Africa and England, there was a lot of lateral movement. Here the wickets are slightly flatter because you get bounce, but you have to be consistent.

"That's the thing we have read over the years. We were trying to focus on that, that if we don't give runs, we are creating pressure from both ends and then we could get wickets," said Bumrah.

Bumrah said he is confident the tourists will take a healthy lead on day four.

"I think it is slightly in our favour because the late wicket (Kohli) was a good thing for them. But we have a good lead. First session tomorrow will be a very important. If we capitalise on that, that will leave us in a very good place in this match," he said.

Asked about his transformation, Bumrah said ODI exposure helped him play the longest format better.

"Before South Africa, I was consistently playing one-day cricket. I was bowling and there were a lot of overs under my belt. I always try to learn and always try to ask questions. I try and keep an eye on the opposition as well, what is working for them, maybe try and learn from them.

"All these things always help you - do your research, do your homework, keep an eye on the lengths of the different grounds and different players, what they do," said Bumrah.

Bumrah said he did not talk to anyone before embarking on the Australia tour.

"I didn't talk to anyone in particular (for this Australian tour) but watching old footages, what works over here and how they have taken wickets. Watching good spells of old bowlers, what they have done over here, how to get wickets."

"Asking the bowling coach questions and asking the senior players who have come here before who know what to do over here," he said.

He was all praise for No.3 Cheteshwar Pujara's patience which became the key in India being at an advantageous position.

"Pujara has showed a lot of patience, that is the key element in Test cricket. He knows his game in and out, and he knows his strengths. He is playing around that strength. He knows how to leave the ball well.

"He is playing with the bowlers' patience as well. He has done that over the years, and he has started to play with a lot of maturity. That's his strength. A great knock (in the first innings), and hopefully he continues tomorrow," Bumrah said.