Bumrah, witty Chahal praise Dhoni's batting Vs Windies

Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal have praised MS Dhoni's unbeaten knock of 56 against West Indies, a day after India's 125-run win in the World Cup match at Old Trafford.

West Indies kept India under control and hardly allowed to open their arms. India were reduced to 140/4 after 28.5 overs when Dhoni came out to bat. The former skipper built his innings before settling in as he batted 61 balls to score 56 not out. His unbeaten innings saw three boundaries and two sixes.

"Sometimes it feels like he is batting slow but he takes his time. In that wicket, it was important to take time. He did it and took us till the end. 268 was a good score on that wicket. Thanks to him we reached there," Bumrah told Chahal in a BCCI video.

"His experience helps us in such situations. He absorbs the pressure and takes the game to the deep. Young players learn from him. It was a top rated innings according to me," Bumrah added. Chahal too backed Dhoni's batting display. Known for his witty reply, Chahal said that Dhoni played with caution as he knew after his wicket there were two batsmen who can change the game, as Chahal and Bumrah were next in the batting line-up. Bumrah interrupted Chahal and added that they both can hit big as well. India sit in the second position on the World Cup standings with 11 points from six matches. The team would aim to beat England on June 30 at Edgbaston to book a semi-finals berth.