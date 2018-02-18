Buy a dictionary to describe Virat Kohli's batting: Ravi Shastri

Team India head coach Ravi Shastri took a gentle dig at the media during the media interaction after India recorded a historic 5-1 ODI series win against South Africa.

Run machine Virat Kohli is in sublime form and his 35th ODI ton only confirmed that the Indian skipper is on his way to break almost every batting record.

During the interaction, a journalist asked Kohli to analyse his match-winning knock unbeaten century as the media is running out of adjectives to describe his brilliance with the bat.

While Kohli said he was not the one to write headlines, Shastri suggested the media to buy "the latest edition of an Oxford dictionary" and look for adjectives to describe Kohli’s current form.

"If I were you, I would visit the bookstore and pick up the Oxford dictionary," Shastri shot back.

"You spoke of intensity, where does the intensity come from? When you have a leader like that who leads by example, the other guys jolly well follow. Otherwise they know what to expect," he added.

"That's the beauty about this team on this trip where I feel proud as a coach about my boys is the intensity they showed. Even after being two-zip down in the Test series, for them to show that kind of character to come back and win that Test match in Johannesburg on a spiteful pitch. And to then take that momentum into the one-day series and show the consistency they've shown over the last two weeks is fabulous. Entire credit should go to the leader. Because he's led from the front, first with his batting and then as I said with his intensity, which makes other people in the team also up the ante."

India started the tour on a poor note by losing the first two Test matches. Although the men in blue surrendered the Test series, they bounced back brilliantly to win the final Test and continued the winning momentum by clinching the ODI series.

Kuldeep Yadav (17 wickets) and Yuzvendra Chahal (16 wickets) spun a web around the South Africa batsmen and Shastri heaped praise on the wrist spinners.

"You know we've got to somehow be able to attack and find ways of breaking partnerships and not allowing the game to drift. So that was the idea. Luckily for us, Kuldeep and Chahal have complemented each other beautifully. They bring great variety - it's great for the viewer, it's great for the spectator to see that kind of variety when they come to watch a cricket match," the head coach said.

India will play South Africa in a three-match T20 series with the first game starting on Sunday.