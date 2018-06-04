Canada T20 league: Banned Warner, Smith return

Former Australian vice-skipper, who is serving his one-year suspension handed by Cricket Australia for his role in ball-tampering scandal, is all set to start his road to redemption by playing at the Global T20 Canada league later this month.

Warner, along with former skipper Steve Smith, was handed a one-year ban from both domestic and international cricket while bowler Cameron Bancroft was given a suspension of nine months for their involvement in ball-tampering scandal that took place during the third Test of the four-match series against South Africa in March this year.

However, Warner will now mark a return to the game when he turns out for the Winnipeg Hawks in the inaugural Global T20 tournament in Canada, ESPNcricinfo reported. He will be joined by Smith, who will feature for Toronto Nationals as a marquee player in the tournament, which is slated to run at Maple Leaf Cricket Club located in King City, Ontario, from June 28 to July 15. Besides Warner and Smith, Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi, Sri Lanka fast bowler Lasith Malinga, West Indies players Chris Gayle, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Darren Sammy and Dwayne Bravo will also take part in the tournament. Following the Canadian league, Warner, along with Bancroft, will play in Darwin's limited-overs Strike League. While Bancroft had committed to feature in the entire tournament, Warner will play in just two matches.