Can't control the hype around Indo-Pak clash: Kohli

The Indian cricket team is in high spirits and according to skipper Virat Kohli, thanks to the IPL.

Speaking to the media in a press conference ahead of the team's departure to England, Kohli sounded confident about India defending the title which was won under the leadership of MS Dhoni in 2013.

However, Kohli said that the team is not taking any extra pressure of being the defending champions.

"Last time also we went there to enjoy and that is what we will look to do this time too. We have done well in Test cricket and T20s and we want to make that success constant in all three formats. Biggest challenge is to not think that we are the defending champions," the Indian captain said.

India will take on arch-rivals Pakistan in the first match and the skipper said that the team can't do much on the outside hype. "As a cricketer we can't control things outside the stadium. It is a big match we understand but in our heads there is no difference. The hype and atmosphere around the India-Pakistan match is beyond our control, but for us it is the same as any other match." "I will never play for redemption. I don't know why things are built up as matters of life and death for sub-continental cricketers. I believe in giving my best for the team, wherever I might be playing and against whichever team," he added. Talking about the experienced duo of MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh, Kohli said that their performances will boost the team. "If Dhoni and Yuvraj play with freedom then it boosts the morale of the team and that's what was seen during the series against England." "The last Champions Trophy helped us find the opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan. The spinners did well but the performance of the pacers was also a big revelation. You need to play according to the situation and we need to get used to the conditions quickly as possible," the skipper signed off.