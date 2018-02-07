Cape Town ODI: Kohli's 34th ton empowers India to 303

Scorecard: IND vs SA, 3rd ODI | Schedule | Full Coverage

Virat Kohli's dominance continues as he played an unbeaten captain's knock of 160 runs to take his side to a mammoth score of 303 in the third of the six-match series against South Africa at the Newlands Stadium in Cape Town on Wednesday.

After being asked to bat first, Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan led the charge for India after departure of opener Rohit Sharma on duck.

The two stitched a 140-run partnership as Dhawan was caught out on 76 by Aiden Markram on JP Duminy's ball.

Duminy also claimed Ajinkya Rahane on 11 while all-rounder Hardik Pandya was removed on 14 by Chris Morris.

As wickets tumbled for India, Kohli remained rooted to hit his 34th ODI ton.

It was Kohli's 12th ODI century as captain to surpass Sourav Ganguly's tally of 11.

The captain kept the scoreboard in motion as M.S. Dhoni departed on 10, followed by Kedar Jadhav on 1.

Kohli remained unbeaten on 160 with Bhuvneshwar Kumar on 16 to set a competitive target of 304 for South Africa.

India are currently leading the series 2-0 by dismantling the hosts in the first two matches in Durban and Centurion with consummate ease.

