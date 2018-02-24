Cape Town T20I: Indian eves set 167-run target for Proteas

Opener Mithali Raj struck a quick-fire half-century while Jemimah Rodrigues well supported her as the Indian women's cricket team set a target of 167 runs for South Africa in the fifth and final T20I of the five-match series here at Newlands Stadium in Cape Town on Saturday.

After being asked to bat first, India lost opener Smriti Mandhana cheaply for 13 runs.

Subsequently, opener Raj struck a 50-ball 62 runs besides also joining forces with Rodrigues (44) to notch up a 98-run partnership for the second wicket.

Meanwhile, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur remained unbeaten on 27 as India posted 166-4 in their stipulated 20 overs. For South Africa, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka and Shabnim Ismail all bagged a wicket each. At the time of filing of this report, South Africa had started their innings and were batting at 12-0. The Indian women's cricket team are looking to create history by winning two series in a single tour to South Africa for the first time ever. They had earlier clinched the three-match ODI series against South Africa 2-1. India, who are currently leading the T20I series 2-1, could have achieved the feat on Wednesday, but the fourth T20I in Centurion was washed out due to rain.