Captain Virat eclipses Dada and they ask 'will Kohli reach 10K even before Dhoni?'

Last Updated: Wed, Feb 07, 2018 21:42 hrs
virat kohli 34th ton

It was yet another day in office for Virat Kohli. After Rohit Sharma fell in the sixth delivery of the Indian innings in the third ODI against South Africa, the skipper walked in and continued from where he left at Centurion.

Having notched up a century in the opener and falling short of a half-century with a 46 not out in the second ODI, Kohli showed his intent early on and in no time he was standing there at Newlands raising his bat after registering his 34th ODI century, which is also his 55th international hundred.

The effort helped him overtake Sourav Ganguly's 11 centuries as India captain, setting a new benchmark.

While MS Dhoni needs under 90 runs to reach 10,000 runs in ODIs, the pace at which Kohli (with 9300+ runs) is scoring his tons has raised a new question.

Take a look at some of the reactions on Captain Fearless' blazing knock:

Many former Indian cricketers, including the great Sachin Tendulkar took to twitter to praise Virat.

