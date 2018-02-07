Captain Virat eclipses Dada and they ask 'will Kohli reach 10K even before Dhoni?'

It was yet another day in office for Virat Kohli. After Rohit Sharma fell in the sixth delivery of the Indian innings in the third ODI against South Africa, the skipper walked in and continued from where he left at Centurion.
Having notched up a century in the opener and falling short of a half-century with a 46 not out in the second ODI, Kohli showed his intent early on and in no time he was standing there at Newlands raising his bat after registering his 34th ODI century, which is also his 55th international hundred.
The effort helped him overtake Sourav Ganguly's 11 centuries as India captain, setting a new benchmark.
While MS Dhoni needs under 90 runs to reach 10,000 runs in ODIs, the pace at which Kohli (with 9300+ runs) is scoring his tons has raised a new question.
Take a look at some of the reactions on Captain Fearless' blazing knock:
Whether Kohli will get to 10k ODI runs before MSD?? #KingKohli— Gaurav Sundararaman (@gaurav_sundar) February 7, 2018
Three 100s in the last four ODI innings for Virat Kohli and in those three innings he has hit only one six. Still keeps his strike rate around 90. Incredibly smart batsman. #RSAvInd— Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) February 7, 2018
And another @imVkohli ODI ton; IMHO the greatest one day player ever. Sir Viv for power and dominance , Kohli for sheer consistency. #ViratKohli— Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) February 7, 2018
Virat Kohli cruises to his 34th ODI century, his third against South Africa.— SuperSport (@SuperSportTV) February 7, 2018
India are 223/4 after 40 overs.#SAvsIND pic.twitter.com/jaXY6BIJSG
Virat Kohli now has the most ODI centuries among Indian captains, going past Ganguly's 11 centuries. #SAvInd— Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) February 7, 2018
Most centuries as a CAPTAIN in ODI cricket:— Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) February 7, 2018
22 - Ricky Ponting (220 inns)
13 - AB de Villiers (98 inns)
12 - VIRAT KOHLI (43 inns)
11 - Sourav Ganguly (143 inns)
10 - Sanath Jayasuriya (118 inns)#SAvIND
Even even he’s not batted anywhere near his best, Kohli makes an ODI hundred. He’s a freak of nature in this format. Knows every cheat code. #SAvIND— Dileep Premachandran (@SpiceBoxofEarth) February 7, 2018
Kohli now needs 16 more hundreds to break Tendulkar’s record. He isn’t 30 yet #SAvIND— Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) February 7, 2018
Legend - Virat Kohli 100 in Numbers— Kumar :) (@MSKumar143) February 7, 2018
55th International century
34th ODI 100
14th in Batting 1st
12th as Captain in 42 innings (MOST by any captain for INDIA, prev 11 Ganguly), 26th overall
3rd against & 2nd in SA@imVkohli
Virat Kohli has now scored more ODI centuries (34) than David Warner, Joe Root and Steve Smith combined.— bet365 (@bet365) February 7, 2018
#SAvIND pic.twitter.com/6NSRroOO4W
Kohli's odi average Now moves on to 57* with this ton well played @imVkohli— Sounder (@itz_sounder) February 7, 2018
Four hundreds in his last six ODI innings for Kohli. Would have been five in six if South Africa hadn't been so selfishly bowled out for 118 in the last match.— Peter Miller (@TheCricketGeek) February 7, 2018
Time will come when we'll say,— Nikhil (@CricCrazyNIKS) February 7, 2018
80, 90, pura Kohli!
CONGRATS CHAMP!! ...and Virat Kohli hits his 34th ODI hundred! #INDvSA #Kohli pic.twitter.com/EbaA4AcVP5— AK | JøNâS ;))) (@JonasThala2) February 7, 2018
Whatee Average King #Kohli #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/vsL390UaJD— No. 7 (@Gods_Rule) February 7, 2018
Death, Taxes and Kohli scoring an ODI Hundred... #34 #SAvIND— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 7, 2018
Virat Kohli's heroics made us completely forget the innings of Shikhar Dhawan. He too scored 76 runs #SAvIND— Sparsh Telang (@SparshTelang) February 7, 2018
Virat Kohli took 101 innings lesser than Sachin to hit 34th ton.— Akshay Solanki (@akki_ronaldo7) February 7, 2018
You still want the comparison?#GOAT #SAvIND
Kohli is a different class... pic.twitter.com/p9RRzdS2UN— Global Cricketer (@GlobalCricketer) February 7, 2018
160 by Virat Kohli today is the highest score by an Indian player in South Africa in ODIs. The previous highest was 152 by Sachin Tendulkar against Namibia at Pietermaritzburg in 2003. #FP #ODI #INDvsSA— Wanderers Craft Brewery & Artisan Cafe (@wanderersbrews) February 7, 2018
This century will go down in list of his best, conditions were not easy it was double pace pitch, You are real "King RunMachine Kohli" #INDvsSA— Fan Of God(Sachin) (@pratik25984) February 7, 2018
Many former Indian cricketers, including the great Sachin Tendulkar took to twitter to praise Virat.
Stepping out on the field and scoring centuries has become a regularity for @imVkohli. Congratulations on your 34th ODI ton! Keep the runs flowing always. #INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/4eyuMUpl12— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 7, 2018
Virat Kohli now averages 77.43 against South Africa in South Africa in ODIs. This series alone he averages 318. #SAvINDpic.twitter.com/LTOMgImQrE— BCCI Men (@BCCI_Men) February 7, 2018
I just can't imagine the fitness Kohli has. There is no loss of energy until the end. What an incredible player! I could clearly see the hunger for runs in his eyes. Absolute champ, indeed. It's truely a fortunate to watching him play! #BornToWin— Sabjan (@sabjans2) February 7, 2018
Your grandchildrens ARE surely gonna ask you some day if you've seen Virat Kohli bat.— (@BeardManNepal) February 7, 2018
Be blessed you did.#INDvSA
If Anushka Sharma keeps posting about every Virat Kohli hundred,she will have start hiring a few more people for her Social Media team.. #SAvIND— Mitan Das (@mitandas) February 7, 2018
Find me a better cricketer than Kohli right now...I’ll wait. #Beast— Kamal Amin (@TheRealKamalio) February 7, 2018
