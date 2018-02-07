Captain Virat eclipses Dada and they ask 'will Kohli reach 10K even before Dhoni?'

It was yet another day in office for Virat Kohli. After Rohit Sharma fell in the sixth delivery of the Indian innings in the third ODI against South Africa, the skipper walked in and continued from where he left at Centurion.

Having notched up a century in the opener and falling short of a half-century with a 46 not out in the second ODI, Kohli showed his intent early on and in no time he was standing there at Newlands raising his bat after registering his 34th ODI century, which is also his 55th international hundred.

The effort helped him overtake Sourav Ganguly's 11 centuries as India captain, setting a new benchmark.

While MS Dhoni needs under 90 runs to reach 10,000 runs in ODIs, the pace at which Kohli (with 9300+ runs) is scoring his tons has raised a new question.

Take a look at some of the reactions on Captain Fearless' blazing knock:

Whether Kohli will get to 10k ODI runs before MSD?? #KingKohli — Gaurav Sundararaman (@gaurav_sundar) February 7, 2018

Three 100s in the last four ODI innings for Virat Kohli and in those three innings he has hit only one six. Still keeps his strike rate around 90. Incredibly smart batsman. #RSAvInd — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) February 7, 2018

And another @imVkohli ODI ton; IMHO the greatest one day player ever. Sir Viv for power and dominance , Kohli for sheer consistency. #ViratKohli — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) February 7, 2018

Virat Kohli cruises to his 34th ODI century, his third against South Africa.

India are 223/4 after 40 overs.#SAvsIND pic.twitter.com/jaXY6BIJSG — SuperSport (@SuperSportTV) February 7, 2018

Virat Kohli now has the most ODI centuries among Indian captains, going past Ganguly's 11 centuries. #SAvInd — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) February 7, 2018

Most centuries as a CAPTAIN in ODI cricket:



22 - Ricky Ponting (220 inns)

13 - AB de Villiers (98 inns)

12 - VIRAT KOHLI (43 inns)

11 - Sourav Ganguly (143 inns)

10 - Sanath Jayasuriya (118 inns)#SAvIND — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) February 7, 2018

Even even he’s not batted anywhere near his best, Kohli makes an ODI hundred. He’s a freak of nature in this format. Knows every cheat code. #SAvIND — Dileep Premachandran (@SpiceBoxofEarth) February 7, 2018

Kohli now needs 16 more hundreds to break Tendulkar’s record. He isn’t 30 yet #SAvIND — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) February 7, 2018

Legend - Virat Kohli 100 in Numbers



55th International century

34th ODI 100

14th in Batting 1st

12th as Captain in 42 innings (MOST by any captain for INDIA, prev 11 Ganguly), 26th overall

3rd against & 2nd in SA@imVkohli — Kumar :) (@MSKumar143) February 7, 2018

Virat Kohli has now scored more ODI centuries (34) than David Warner, Joe Root and Steve Smith combined.



#SAvIND pic.twitter.com/6NSRroOO4W — bet365 (@bet365) February 7, 2018

Kohli's odi average Now moves on to 57* with this ton well played @imVkohli — Sounder (@itz_sounder) February 7, 2018

Four hundreds in his last six ODI innings for Kohli. Would have been five in six if South Africa hadn't been so selfishly bowled out for 118 in the last match. — Peter Miller (@TheCricketGeek) February 7, 2018

Time will come when we'll say,



80, 90, pura Kohli! — Nikhil (@CricCrazyNIKS) February 7, 2018

Death, Taxes and Kohli scoring an ODI Hundred... #34 #SAvIND — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 7, 2018

Virat Kohli's heroics made us completely forget the innings of Shikhar Dhawan. He too scored 76 runs #SAvIND — Sparsh Telang (@SparshTelang) February 7, 2018

Virat Kohli took 101 innings lesser than Sachin to hit 34th ton.

You still want the comparison?#GOAT #SAvIND — Akshay Solanki (@akki_ronaldo7) February 7, 2018

Kohli is a different class... pic.twitter.com/p9RRzdS2UN — Global Cricketer (@GlobalCricketer) February 7, 2018

160 by Virat Kohli today is the highest score by an Indian player in South Africa in ODIs. The previous highest was 152 by Sachin Tendulkar against Namibia at Pietermaritzburg in 2003. #FP #ODI #INDvsSA — Wanderers Craft Brewery & Artisan Cafe (@wanderersbrews) February 7, 2018

This century will go down in list of his best, conditions were not easy it was double pace pitch, You are real "King RunMachine Kohli" #INDvsSA — Fan Of God(Sachin) (@pratik25984) February 7, 2018

Many former Indian cricketers, including the great Sachin Tendulkar took to twitter to praise Virat.

Stepping out on the field and scoring centuries has become a regularity for @imVkohli. Congratulations on your 34th ODI ton! Keep the runs flowing always. #INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/4eyuMUpl12 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 7, 2018

Virat Kohli now averages 77.43 against South Africa in South Africa in ODIs. This series alone he averages 318. #SAvINDpic.twitter.com/LTOMgImQrE — BCCI Men (@BCCI_Men) February 7, 2018

I just can't imagine the fitness Kohli has. There is no loss of energy until the end. What an incredible player! I could clearly see the hunger for runs in his eyes. Absolute champ, indeed. It's truely a fortunate to watching him play! #BornToWin — Sabjan (@sabjans2) February 7, 2018

Your grandchildrens ARE surely gonna ask you some day if you've seen Virat Kohli bat.

Be blessed you did.#INDvSA — (@BeardManNepal) February 7, 2018

If Anushka Sharma keeps posting about every Virat Kohli hundred,she will have start hiring a few more people for her Social Media team.. #SAvIND — Mitan Das (@mitandas) February 7, 2018

Find me a better cricketer than Kohli right now...I’ll wait. #Beast — Kamal Amin (@TheRealKamalio) February 7, 2018

