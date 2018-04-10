Cauvery row: 'BCCI should decide on holding of IPL matches in Chennai,' says TN fisheries minister

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Fisheries Minister, D. Jayakumar, on Friday stated that it is entirely up to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to decide whether they want to move the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches from Chennai in the wake of the ongoing protest against the Centre's negligence for the formation of Cauvery Management Board (CMB).

With Tamil Nadu's Cauvery river water sharing row with Karnataka hotting up, there were speculations that a few IPL matches of the present season might be shifted to Kerala.

Reflecting on the same, D Jayakumar said that the ball is in BCCI's court to decide on the future of the IPL matches.

"It is up to the cricket board to decide on this (moving IPL matches from Chennai), as far as protests are concerned, the law will take its own course," he said.

Yesterday, IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla had said the IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders would be held as per the schedule on April 10 despite the ongoing protest in Chennai.

Talking to ANI, the BCCI senior official had added that they had spoken to the concerned authorities, who have given the assurance to provide adequate security during the matches in Chennai.

"No, Chennai match has not been shifted so far. The match will take place in Chennai itself on April 10. We have spoken to the concerned authorities. They have given full assurance that they will be providing adequate security. So far, the match would take place in Chennai and there is no plan to shift it to anywhere else. IPL is one thing that I request everyone to not drag it into political controversies," Shukla had said.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had said that it would hear the Cauvery water distribution issue on May 3 and asked the centre to file a draft scheme on the same day.

The top court has also asked the authorities in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka to maintain peace, till it finalises the scheme for implementation of its judgment.

On 16 February, the Supreme Court asked the Centre to form the Cauvery Management Board to implement a formula for sharing of water between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

In the ruling, the apex court reduced Tamil Nadu's share in the Cauvery water to 177.25 thousand million cubic feet. (ANI)