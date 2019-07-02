Centurion Rohit Sharma sets a new high, becomes World Cup's top-scorer

Edgbaston: India's opening batsman Rohit Sharma on Tuesday became the leading run-scorer in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

He achieved the feat in the ongoing match between India and Bangladesh at Edgbaston.

Sharma displaced Australia's opening batsman David Warner at the top spot. The right-handed batsman had entered the field with 440 runs to his credit and he went on to play a knock of 104 runs to take his tally up to 544 runs.

The opener also registered his fourth century in the tournament. He is also the only batsman who has amassed four centuries in the World Cup so far.

Sharma was finally dismissed by Bangladesh's Soumya Sarkar in the 30th over. The 32-year-old has been in good form in the World Cup and he has scored four centuries and one half-century in the tournament so far. Sharma has now registered centuries against South Africa, Pakistan, England, and Bangladesh in the tournament. Warner is at the second spot in the leading run-scorer list with 516 runs and Australian skipper Aaron Finch is at the third spot with 504 runs. England's Joe Root is at the fourth spot with 476 runs whereas Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is at the fifth spot.