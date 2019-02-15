Challenges selectors face in picking squad for Australia series

The Indian team for the limited-overs series against Australia starting next week with the T20I series will be selected keeping in mind the 50-over World Cup. The squad will have at least 10 to 12 automatic picks. Virat Kohli is all set to return after skipping the last two ODIs and the full T20I series against New Zealand. There are some areas that provide an interesting debate.

Do India include all three keepers in Dhoni, Karthik and Pant?

MS Dhoni is an automatic choice and his inputs on the field are invaluable. Selectors are unlikely to drop Dhoni and hurt the momentum he has now.

Rishabh Pant is being touted as a future star. Even though he was dropped for the ODI series in Australia and New Zealand, the possibility of both Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan getting a break from the series against Australia, gives Pant an opportunity to stake a claim with his batting. Also an option for the opening slot. Dinesh Karthik In his second innings as a finisher, DK has been a different player. Besides a few hiccups on the field dropping crucial catches, DK has been an asset. He may be given a few more games so likely to make the squad. Team India bench strength While Kohli, Rohit, Dhawan, Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ambati Rayudu and Kedar Jadhav have more or less confirmed their spots in the team, there are still a couple of spots up for grabs. It will be a toss-up between Vijay Shankar, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammad Siraj for a slot as a back-up player. Vijay Shankar's all-round abilities and better temperament may give the advantage over the other two pacers. Third opener - Will KL Rahul make a comeback? Can KL Rahul make a return After being sent back from the tour of Australia for speaking his mind out during a chat show, KL Rahul has come back into competitive cricket and struck two half centuries against England Lions. Again, these innings might not be sufficient to get a spot in the Indian team for the T20Is and ODIs, but the possibility of no Dhawan or Rohit might help Rahul's case and he could be drafted into the team as an opener. Third spinner While R Ashwin hasn't played an ODI since June 2017, Ravindra Jadeja was tried out during the Australia one-dayers. The left-hander also makes his case as a spinning all-rounder.