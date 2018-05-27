Champions League Final 2018: Real Madrid claim 13th title

Liverpool's remarkable Champions League run ended here on Saturday as Real Madrid won the final 3-1 to claim their third successive and 13th Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) title at the Olimpiyskiy National Sports Complex.

Liverpool were rocked early on by a devastating injury to Mohammad Salah, which could also leave the Egyptian's World Cup hopes in doubt.

Salah got tangled up with Madrid's defender Sergio Ramos and the result was a heavy landing on the point of his left shoulder.

The final, however, was a nightmare for Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius. He was at fault for Madrid's first goal, when he threw the ball directly onto the foot of Madrid's Karim Benzema, who redirected it in, and also for the third, in the 83rd minute, when he allowed a knuckling long-distance shot by Gareth Bale to slip through. It is interesting to note that Bale was controversially benched by Zinedine Zidane, and was introduced into the game in the 61st minute, when the scores were leveled at 1-1. The victory was Madrid's third in a row in the tournament, a feat unseen in the competition since Bayern Munich won three consecutive European Cups from 1974 - 1976. A few minutes after clinching a third Champions League trophy in three years, legendary footballer Ronaldo cast doubt over his future with Real Madrid. "In [the] coming days, there'll be an answer about my future. It has been very nice playing for Real Madrid," Fox News quoted Ronaldo as saying post the match. He, however, then tried to clarify his comments in a subsequent interview. "I am not saying I am going, in the coming days we will see. They took something out of context, that I should not have said. I did not know it would be so strong. I prefer not to talk and to enjoy this lovely moment to the maximum," ESPN quoted him as saying.