Champions League: Liverpool hold Bayern in 1st leg

Liverpool: Bayern Munich needed all their Champions League experience to achieve a goal-less draw against Liverpool here as both teams failed to score in the first leg of their last 16 match.

The two-legged play-offs in the Round of 16 tied the English and German clubs on Tuesday at the Anfield stadium, and leaves everything open for the second leg, albeit with an advantage for Bayern, when they reconvene at their home ground in Munich's Allianz Arena on March 13, reports Efe news.

Juergen Klopp didn't lose at home and Niko Kovac managed not to go down against the stronger team of the day in Anfield.

Bayern coach Kovac warned in his pre-match interview that he was most anxious to avoid a 'Red' roll in the first 20 minutes and his team responded by starting to set the pace of the match.

Despite problems with the ball, Liverpool began to take advantage of the ineffectiveness of the Bavarian attack and after a while they found themselves more in front of Manuel Neuer's goal.

The clearest chance came from the boots of winger Sadio Mane, who came close with a shot on the turn, just a few meters from the goal.

It hit Neuer and was deflected with the ankle. This tremendous disappointmen t was followed by a handful of half-chances, most of them from Mohamed Salah and Joel Matip.

Bayern will have to live without right-back Joshua Kimmich in the return leg, as he received a yellow card in the 28th minute after a foul on Sadio Mane.

Liverpool's attack didn't improve much in the second half. Neither decided well when they reached the last few yards and Klopp, with the entry of James Milner and Divock Origi made it clear that not conceding goals was also worthwhile.