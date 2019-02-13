Champions League: Man Utd lose to PSG, Solskjaer tastes first defeat

Undefeated in their last 11 matches, Manchester United were seen as the favourites at Old Trafford against injury-depleted Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of the Champions League knockout stage tie, but the visitors prevailed 2-0.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer - officially the interim coach, has been hailed by the United faithful as a saviour after guiding the squad to 10 victories and a draw in his time at the helm, enough to vault the Red Devils into the Premier League top four.

PSG can also look forward to the March 6 second leg in Paris knowing that Paul Pogba will not be in the lineup for United, as the French international was sent off in the dying seconds after picking up a second yellow card, reports Efe news.

The French squad went into Tuesday's contest without top strikers Neymar and Edinson Cavani, while United has been firing on all cylinders since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho as coach. PSG broke the deadlock, as defender Presnel Kimpembe chipped in from the far post in the 53rd minute for his first professional goal in 96 matches. The 2-0 came seven minutes later on the counter. The play started with a long ball from midfielder Marquinhos to Di Maria, who stormed into the area and delivered a cross to the onrushing Kylian Mbappe to seal the first leg, if not the tie. The second leg will take place in the French capital on March 6.