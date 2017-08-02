Chance for Kohli to break Tendulkar's record at Colombo

The sight of a home team sweating hours in the nets while the visiting team enjoying sun and sand is very rare. But, that has been the case as the current Sri Lankan team are clearly not in India's weight category.

Virat Kohli and his company crushed Sri Lanka by a massive 304 runs to win the first Test. The Galle ghosts were put to bed as a dominant India now eye to pocket the series.

The action now moves to Colombo and Sri Lanka need to come with an inspiring show to arrest the slide and square the Tests series.

Sri Lanka have hosted the maximum number of Tests at the SSC (40) and have also won the most Tests (19). They have the best win-loss ratio at this ground (2.71), among all grounds at home that have hosted at least 10 Tests.

The two teams have played in seven Tests at this venue in bilateral series while the Test in 1999 was part of the Asian Test Cricket Championship also involving Pakistan. The table below gives the result of all Tests between India and Sri Lanka at this venue over the years.

Both teams have won two Tests apiece while the remaining four have been drawn.

Team 1 Team 2 Year Result Sri Lanka India 1985' Drawn Sri Lanka India 1993 India won by 235 runs Sri Lanka India 1997 Drawn Sri Lanka India 1999 Drawn Sri Lanka India 2001 SL won by an innings and 77 runs Sri Lanka India 2008 SL won by an innings and 239 runs Sri Lanka India 2010 Drawn Sri Lanka India 2015 India won by 117 runs

Overall out of the 40 Tests played at this venue, Sri Lanka have won 19, lost seven, while 14 have been drawn.

Usually, in the subcontinent, most teams win the toss and elect to bat as the surface deteriorates rapidly. However, at this venue the team winning the toss has elected to bat and only 26 out of the 40 occasions.

This suggests that there will be some assistance for the bowlers early in the match. Surprisingly, the team winning the toss has won the match on just 11 out of the 26 Tests with a decisive result, while it has lost the match on 15 occasions.

Sri Lanka has won the match on nine out of the 11 occasions that the team winning the toss has won the match. Australia and India are the other two teams that have won the toss and won the match.

The table below gives the nine occasions on which Sri Lanka has won the toss and won the match.

Team 1 Team 2 Year Result Sri Lanka New Zealand 1992' SL won by 9 wickets Sri Lanka New Zealand 1998 SL won by 164 runs Sri Lanka Bangladesh 2001 SL won by an innings and 137 runs Sri Lanka South Africa 2004 SL won by 313 runs Sri Lanka Bangladesh 2007 SL won by an innings and 234 runs Sri Lanka India 2008 SL won by an innings and 239 runs Sri Lanka New Zealand 2009 SL won by 96 runs Sri Lanka Pakistan 2014 SL won by 105 runs Sri Lanka Australia 2016 SL won by 163 runs

Following are some of the stats highlights in Tests played between the two teams at this venue.

Sachin Tendulkar has scored the maximum aggregate runs (698) for India in five Tests at a batting average of 99.71 with four centuries. He also has the highest individual score for India with 203 in July 2010.

Mahela Jayawardene has scored the maximum aggregate runs for Sri Lanka (719) in 5 Tests at a batting average of 102.71 with four centuries. He also has the highest individual score for the Lankans with 242.

Outs of the 30 centuries scored in Tests between the two teams in Tests at this venue, 18 are by the Lankans while 12 are by Indians.

Muttiah Muralitharan has taken the maximum aggregate wickets for Sri Lanka with 29 while Anil Kumble has taken the most by an Indian with 16. The best bowling figures in an innings by a Sri Lankan is 8/87 by Murali in August 2001 while the best by an Indian is 5/54 by Ishant Sharma in August 2015.

There have been seven five-wicket hauls, out of which five are by the hosts, while two are by the visitors.

The highest team total for Sri Lanka is 642/4dec in July 2010 while the highest team total for India is 707 in the same match.

Out of the last 10 Tests played at this venue, Sri Lanka have won four, lost once and drawn five. Their only loss was to India in August 2015.

The table below gives the results of the last 10 Tests at this venue.

Team 1 Team 2 Year Result Sri Lanka India 2008' SL won by an innings and 239 runs Sri Lanka Pakistan 2009 Drawn Sri Lanka New Zealand 2009 SL won 96 runs Sri Lanka India 2010 Drawn Sri Lanka Australia 2011 Drawn Sri Lanka Pakistan 2012 Drawn Sri Lanka South Africa 2014 Drawn Sri Lanka Pakistan 2014 SL won by 105 runs Sri Lanka India 2015 India won by 117 runs Sri Lanka Australia 2016 SL won by 163 runs

The Colombo Test will be special for Team India in many ways. While Cheteshwar Pujara will remember this venue for his 50th Test match appearance, India would aim to seal the series to make it all the more special.