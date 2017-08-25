Chandimal, Thirimanne return to Lanka ODI squad

Sri Lanka batsmen Dinesh Chandimal and Lahiru Thirimanne have been roped in the ODI squad for the remaining three games of the five-match series against India.

The duo has been called in the squad after the International Cricket Council (ICC) imposed a two-match ban on skipper Upul Tharanga for a slow over rate offence.

Lanka were ruled to be three overs short during their nerve-wracking three-wicket defeat at the hands of India in the second ODI to go 0-2 down in the ongoing series in Pallekele.

Match Referee Andy Pycroft imposed the ban on Tharanga, who previously served a similar two-match suspension during the ICC Champions Trophy when Sri Lanka were found guilty of slow over rate during their tournament opener against South Africa. Test skipper Chandimal, who was surprisingly dropped from the original squad, is likely to come in Tharanga's place at number four spot in the batting order, Sport24 reported. Thirimanne, who made his last international ODI appearance in January 2016, has appeared in a 107 ODIs for the country and is expected to provide good experience to the batting group. The third ODI will be played in Kandy on Sunday.