Belgian footballer Eden Hazard scored twice to help Chelsea thrash Arsenal 4-1 in the Europa Cup finals on Wednesday in Baku.

In what appeared to be his final appearance for Chelsea, Hazard struck two second-half goals to confirm the team's second win in six seasons in this competition.

Olivier Giroud opened the scoring for Chelsea as he registered a goal in the 49th minute and the second goal came soon after.

Pedro put a second goal past the Gunners goalkeeper Petr Cech, allowing Chelsea to gain a 2-0 lead in the 60th minute.

Next, Hazard scored a goal in the 65th minute through a penalty and Chelsea gained a 3-0 lead, pretty much closing the door on Arsenal's comeback. Alex Iwobi scored for Arsenal in the 69th minute bringing the scoreline to 3-1, but Hazard's second goal in the 72nd minute sealed the deal for Chelsea and they ended up as the winners of the Europa Cup. After having finished fifth in the Premier League and as a result of this loss, Arsenal are consigned to another season outside the Champions League. The stadium in Baku had many empty seats and there was a heavy backlash against UEFA for scheduling an English final in Baku. Prior to the match, there were many concerns raised over the scheduling of the finals in Baku. There have been speculations that Hazard may end up playing for Real Madrid next season, but the player's fortunes depend on Chelsea's approval. As for Arsenal, the team will look to improve their squad for the next Premier League season.