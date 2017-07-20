Chennai Open to be relocated, renamed

Mumbai: The Chennai Open, the only ATP tournament to be held in India, is all set to get a makeover as it will move to a new home and get a new name.

IMG-Reliance, the rights holders of the tournament along with Government of Maharashtra and Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA), announcing this on Wednesday, revealed that Pune will be the new city to host the 2018 edition.

The tournament will henceforth be called the Maharashtra Open.

"We welcome the world class ATP tournament to our state," Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said in a statement.

"We are happy to host the Maharashtra Open and sure that we will take it to newer heights by bringing in an elite field every year." The Chennai Open became an important fixture on India's international sporting calendar, drawing top players from across the world for 21 years. Many of them, including Spanish star Rafael Nadal who has often spoken about its importance in his journey to World No.1, had made it their first stop every year. India's Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi had also forged their formidable partnership at the Chennai Open. Stan Wawrinka and Marin Cilic, among the more notable players, also took baby steps in this tournament city before going on to break into ATP's elite Top 5 list.