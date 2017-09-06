Chennai to host first India vs Australia ODI on September 17

  1. Sify.com
Last Updated: Wed, Sep 06, 2017 10:37 hrs
Australia will tour India for five ODIs and three T20 Internationals, starting September 17. With less than two weeks to go to the India-Australia limited overs series, the BCCI is yet to make an official announcement regarding the schedule. The selectors are yet to name the squad as well.

AUSTRALIA TOUR OF INDIA 2017 - SCHEDULE
(5 ODIS, 3 T20Is)

Date        Match Details    Venue

Sept 17       1st ODI        Chennai

Sept 21       2nd ODI       Kolkata

Sept 24       3rd ODI        Indore

Sept 28       4th ODI        Bangalore

Oct 1          5th ODI        Nagpur

Oct 7          1st T20I        Ranchi 

Oct 10        2nd T20I       Guwahati 

Oct 13        3rd T20I        Hyderabad

Reportedly, the ODIs are scheduled to begin at 1.30PM, while it will be a 7PM start for T20Is.

Australia ODI squad: Steve Smith, David Warner, Ashton Agar, Hilton Cartwright, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Patrick Cummins, James Faulkner, Aaron Finch, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa

T20 squad: Steve Smith (C), David Warner, Jason Behrendorff, Dan Christian, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Patrick Cummins, Aaron Finch, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Glenn Maxwell, Tim Paine, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa

