Chennai to host first India vs Australia ODI on September 17

Australia will tour India for five ODIs and three T20 Internationals, starting September 17. With less than two weeks to go to the India-Australia limited overs series, the BCCI is yet to make an official announcement regarding the schedule. The selectors are yet to name the squad as well.

AUSTRALIA TOUR OF INDIA 2017 - SCHEDULE

(5 ODIS, 3 T20Is)

Date Match Details Venue

Sept 17 1st ODI Chennai

Sept 21 2nd ODI Kolkata

Sept 24 3rd ODI Indore

Sept 28 4th ODI Bangalore

Oct 1 5th ODI Nagpur

Oct 7 1st T20I Ranchi

Oct 10 2nd T20I Guwahati

Oct 13 3rd T20I Hyderabad

Reportedly, the ODIs are scheduled to begin at 1.30PM, while it will be a 7PM start for T20Is.

Australia ODI squad: Steve Smith, David Warner, Ashton Agar, Hilton Cartwright, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Patrick Cummins, James Faulkner, Aaron Finch, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa

T20 squad: Steve Smith (C), David Warner, Jason Behrendorff, Dan Christian, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Patrick Cummins, Aaron Finch, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Glenn Maxwell, Tim Paine, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa

