  4. Chennaiyin FC best debutants Bengaluru, lift 2nd ISL title

Last Updated: Sat, Mar 17, 2018 22:23 hrs
Chennaiyin FC defeated Bengaluru FC 3-2 in the final on Saturday to be crowned champions for the second time in the Indian Super League.

The 2015 champions claimed a convincing 3-2 win over hot favourites Bengaluru.

Mailson Alves (17th, 45th minutes) headed in off corners to give Chennaiyin the lead after Sunil Chhetri (6th minute) had put the hosts in the lead.

Raphael Augusto drilled in the third goal after the break. Nicolas Fedor got Bengaluru's second goal in the second half added time to ensure an anxious last few minutes for the away fans.

With Agency Inputs

More to follow..

