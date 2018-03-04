Chennaiyin FC finish 2nd in league stage of ISL

Image Courtesy: Indian Super League

Chennai: Chennaiyin FC guaranteed themselves a second-place finish in the league stage of the Indian Super League (ISL) after beating Mumbai City 1-0 here on Saturday.

Rene Mihelic converted a penalty in the 67th minute to win the match for the former champions, who have secured their berth in the semi-finals.

The win lifted Chennaiyin's points tally to 32 -- eight behind top-placed Bengaluru FC. Third-placed Pune are third with 30 points and have sealed their place in the semi-finals.

The win lifted Chennaiyin's points tally to 32 -- eight behind top-placed Bengaluru FC. Third-placed Pune are third with 30 points and have sealed their place in the semi-finals.

FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC -- who meet each other on Sunday in a clash that will decide the fourth-placed team at the end of the league phase -- have 27 and 26 points respectively. Mumbai remain in the seventh spot with 23 points.