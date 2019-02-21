Cheteshwar Pujara becomes first Saurashtra batsman to score a T20 century

Star Test batsman Cheteshwar Pujara showcased his skills in the shortest format of the game by scoring his maiden T20 century during his state side Saurashtra's clash against Railways in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in Indore.

Pujara scored an unbeaten 61-ball 100 at a strike rate of over 163 and his innings included 16 boundaries and a six.

Pujara's knock and a couple of cameos from Robin Uthappa (46) and Harvik Desai (34) took Saurashtra to 188/3 but Railways were able to chase the target with two balls to spare and five wickets in hand.

With this century, Pujara also became the first Saurashtra batsman to reach the three-figure mark in T20s. Before this knock, the India No.3 had six fifties to his name in 58 T20s matches. Pujara is also the first Indian batsman to have a 350+ score in Tests, a 150-plus innings in List A and a century in T20s. He has not been picked by any of the teams for the upcoming edition of the In dian Premier League. He may never add to his 5-ODI career and may never ever play a T20I for India, but this innings has showed that the 'Test specialist' has it in him, to play according to the situation and any format of the game.