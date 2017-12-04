 Chhetri marries long-time girlfriend Sonam
Last Updated: Mon, Dec 04, 2017 23:13 hrs
Kolkata: With renowned names from politics and sports in attendance, Indian soccer team captain Sunil Chhetri wed his long-time girlfriend Sonam Bhattacharya at a posh city club on Monday.

Smartly turned out in a traditional Nepali attire, Chhetri rode to the wedding hall on a horse, and later changed into a printed sherwani as per Bengali tradition.

Sonam, on the other hand, was resplendent in a red and golden saree, and was seen smiling throughout the wedding ceremony.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, several other ministers, former soccer stars including Chuni Goswami, Renedy Singh, and a number of current players graced the occasion, as a large number of shutterbugs clicked frantically to capture every minute of the memorable occasion.

Chhetri, 33, plies his trade for Bengaluru FC and is currently playing in the fourth edition of Indian Super League.

The wedding ceremony took place after Bengaluru FC's away game against FC Goa which they lost 3-4.

The Blues take on NorthEast United in Guwahati on Friday.

The reception will be held on December 24 in Bengaluru.

Sonam, the daughter of Mohun Bagan soccer legend Subrata Bhattacharya, is a business management graduate from Scotland.

