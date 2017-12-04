Chhetri marries long-time girlfriend Sonam

@chetrisunil11 wedding ceremony programme @aajkaalnews @IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/OSjAFKgP8K

Sonam, on the other hand, was resplendent in a red and golden saree, and was seen smiling throughout the wedding ceremony.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, several other ministers, former soccer stars including Chuni Goswami, Renedy Singh, and a number of current players graced the occasion, as a large number of shutterbugs clicked frantically to capture every minute of the memorable occasion.

Chhetri, 33, plies his trade for Bengaluru FC and is currently playing in the fourth edition of Indian Super League.

The wedding ceremony took place after Bengaluru FC's away game against FC Goa which they lost 3-4.

The Blues take on NorthEast United in Guwahati on Friday.

Wishing Happy Married Life to Captain Fantastic Sunil Chhetri who married his long-time girlfriend Sonam Bhattacharya today in Kolkata. #IndianFootball #BackTheBlue pic.twitter.com/X7HoCJK35J — Khel Now (@KhelNow) December 4, 2017

The reception will be held on December 24 in Bengaluru.

CAPTAIN. LEGEND. We wish captain @chetrisunil11 a very happy married life adhead! #WeAreBFC pic.twitter.com/KOaufO51Sp — Bengaluru FC Arena (@BFCarena) December 4, 2017

Sonam, the daughter of Mohun Bagan soccer legend Subrata Bhattacharya, is a business management graduate from Scotland.

