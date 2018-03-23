CoA asks BCCI to include Shami in central contracts

New Delhi: Beleaguered India pacer Mohammed Shami received a fresh lease of life after the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) recommended to the BCCI to include him in the list of centrally contracted players.

Shami was excluded from the list of central contracts, after his wife Hasin Jahan accused him of domestic violence and extramarital affairs a day ahead of the announcements.

The Bengal pacer was also probed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India's anti-corruption officials for allegedly taking money from Pakistani contacts.

But following investigations by the head of the BCCI anti-corruption unit Neeraj Kumar, the paceman was found not guilty and thus the CoA has recommended that he should be placed in Grade B of the contract lists. "The Supreme Court of India-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) had requested Neeraj Kumar, former Police Commissioner of Delhi and head of BCCI anti-corruption unit, to investigate the allegations against Mohd. Shami in so far as they pertain to the provisions of the BCCI anti-corruption code," the BCCI said in a statement. "Neeraj Kumar has submitted his confidential report to the CoA. Based on the conclusions in the said report, the CoA is of the view that no further actions/proceedings under the BCCI anti-corruption code are warranted in the matter. "For this reason, the BCCI shall proceed with offering a Grade B annual retainership contract to Mohd. Shami," the statement added.