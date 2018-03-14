CoA asks BCCI to probe Shami's monetary dealings

Mumbai: The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) has directed the BCCI to conduct a probe into the alleged financial dealings of disgraced pacer Mohammed Shami with his contacts in Pakistan.

Shami is currently the focus of an investigation of the Kolkata Police after his wife Hasin Jahan accused the pacer and his family of domestic violence, attempt to murder and extra-marital affairs.

Jahan has also released an alleged recording of her telephonic conversation with the pacer during which Shami rejected the accusations of adultery and claimed that he met a woman named Alisba in Dubai who was supposed to give him money sent by a certain Mohammed Bhai from the UK.

Following the controversy the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to leave Shami out of its list of contracted players. "The Committee of Administrators is concerned only with such portion of the said audio recording in which the person who it is claimed is Md. Shami is heard saying another person by the name of 'Mohammad Bhai' had sent money to Md. Shami through a Pakistani lady by the name of 'Alisba'," the CoA said in a letter to Neeraj Kumar, the head of the BCCI's anti-corruption unit. "Please investigate the above assertions/allegations under the BCCI Anti-Corruption Code and submit a report to the Committee of Administrators with your findings as to whether there is any basis to proceed further in terms thereof. The investigation should cover (i) the identity and antecedents of "Mohammad Bhai" and "Alisba"; (ii) whether any money was in fact sent by the said Mohammad Bhai through the said Alisba to Md. Shami; and (iii) if yes, the purpose for which the said money was received by Md. Shami," the letter added.