CoA to SC: Take action against 2013 IPL fixers

The Committee of Administrators (CoA) has suggested the Supreme Court to take stern action against those named in Justice Mudgal panel dossier, currently in a sealed envelope with the apex court.

The CoA, comprising Vinod Rai and Diana Edulji, also sought to bring all the matches played under the aegis of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to be brought within the jurisdiction of Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) of the cricket board.

The CoA report is a reply to the writ petition filed by Atul Kumar which alleges rampant match-fixing, spot-fixing and betting in the Indian cricket.

"The CoA suggests that necessary action (after further investigation, if required) should be taken against the remaining nine persons named by the Justice Mudgal Committee in the aforementioned report. For this purpose, the Honorable Supreme Court may consider handing over the remaining portion of the said report (which is kept in a sealed cover with the Honorable Supreme Court) to the ACU (Anti-Corruption Unit) for necessary action in conjunction with relevant authorities," the CoA wrote. The Justice Mudgal committee had investigated the 2013 IPL spot-fixing scandal in which BCCI president N Srinivasan's son-in-law Gurunath Meiyappan was found guilty of betting and passing on team information during the IPL matches. Overall, there were 13 names in the list which included Rajasthan Royals co-owner Raj Kundra and Chennai Super Kings Team Principal Gurunath Meiyappan. Both were handed life bans by the Justice Lodha Committee. Former BCCI president N Srinivasan and IPL COO Sundar Raman were acquitted. The CoA further said that the report of the investigations conducted by the ACU should be submitted to Ombudsman instead of the country's cricket board. "Accordingly, the reports of the investigations conducted by the ACU should be submitted to the Ombudsman instead of the BCCI for further action to ensure independence. Apart from ensuring independence in the function of the ACU, this will also provide the Ombudsman with an effective investigation/inquiry wing for carrying out his/her functions under the BCCI constitution," the report stated.